Details are still limited but Prince William County police were searching Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge Thursday afternoon for suspects in an armed carjacking.
In a 3:40 p.m. tweet, the Prince William County Police Department announced the search and asked that residents "avoid the area" if possible.
"Two of the suspects are in police custody. Additional suspects are still at large," the tweet said.
There's no word on exactly where the carjacking occurred or if there were any injuries.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
