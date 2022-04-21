A Prince William County school bus attendant was arrested Wednesday on assault and battery charges after a police investigation revealed that a 9-year-old girl was hit in the face by the attendant while riding on a school bus, according to police.
Prince William County police began an investigation on Saturday, April 9 into allegations that the girl, a student at Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, had been hit in the face on Thursday, April 7, while riding on a school bus.
The bus was traveling in the area of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the incident occurred, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The investigation revealed that a 9-year-old girl grabbed the hair of the bus attendant, who was seated in front of her. The attendant then “turned around in her seat and smacked the victim in the face,” Perok said in a news release.
The girl’s family reported the incident to police a few days later. On Wednesday, April 20, officers reviewed camera footage from the bus and confirmed the assault, the release said.
Carol Ann Webb, 69, of 3314 Ladino Court in Woodbridge has been charged with assault and battery in connection with the incident. Webb was released on a summons pending a court hearing, the release said.
