A man was driving his car on Prince William Parkway outside Manassas Sunday night when he pulled out a gun and shot two men riding in a nearby car, according to police.
The incident, which was reported to police at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, appears to have been the result of road rage, according to Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police officers responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas to investigate a reported subject with a gun.
Their investigation revealed that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both from Manassas, were traveling in a Chevrolet Impala and encountered a Nissan Versa as they exited Interstate 66 onto Prine William Parkway, Carr said in a news release.
The driver of the Nissan brandished a handgun and then fired multiple rounds into the Impala, striking both men in the lower body, Carr said.
The driver of the Nissan pulled over near Sudley Manor Drive and contacted police. The victims continued driving. One was located in the City of Manassas while the other was located a the hospital, Carr said.
Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Following the investigation, Tyrone Lee Ambers, 38, of Front Royal, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of shooting into a vehicle in connection with the incident, Carr said.
It was not immediately clear if Ambers remained at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center Monday. A court date has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to the news release.
