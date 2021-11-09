Police: Report of shooting at Woodbridge Senior High School a 'false call'

Prince William County police have determined a that a shooting reported at Woodbridge High Senior High School early Tuesday afternoon was a "false call," a conclusion officers reached after conducting a "methodical search" of the school and finding no evidence that a shooting occurred.
Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Prince William County police alerted the community via its social media accounts that officers were investigating a report of a shooting at the high school and had the building secured. Nearby Lake Ridge public schools were also placed on lockdown while police investigated the report.
By about 12:45 p.m., police said the search was complete and that the report was apparently false. Police could find no evidence that shots were fired, and there were no injuries.
Officers planned to demobilize shortly, the police department's latest tweet said, but the investigation into the false call would continue.
Officers planned to remain at the school until dismissal, but classes were proceeding as usual, officials said.
