You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Report of shooting at Woodbridge Senior High School a 'false call'

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

Prince William County police have determined a that a shooting reported at Woodbridge High Senior High School early Tuesday afternoon was a "false call," a conclusion officers reached after conducting a "methodical search" of the school and finding no evidence that a shooting occurred.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Prince William County police alerted the community via its social media accounts that officers were investigating a report of a shooting at the high school and had the building secured. Nearby Lake Ridge public schools were also placed on lockdown while police investigated the report.

By about 12:45 p.m., police said the search was complete and that the report was apparently false. Police could find no evidence that shots were fired, and there were no injuries.

Officers planned to demobilize shortly, the police department's latest tweet said, but the investigation into the false call would continue. 

Officers planned to remain at the school until dismissal, but classes were proceeding as usual, officials said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters