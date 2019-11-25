Three children and three dogs were removed from a home in Woodbridge late Sunday afternoon after a police determined the home lacked running water and was generally unfit for habitation, according to police.
Police arrived at the home, located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Lane in Woodbridge, at 4:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, to investigate an open door. Officers found the home lacked running water, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
While investigating, the residents returned to the home, and officers learned that three children, a 14-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, were living there along with two adults and three dogs, Carr said in a news release.
Animal Control Officers took possession of the dogs, while the children were released to a family member. The children and animals were unharmed, Carr said.
Following the investigation, D’Vondrae Muhyee, 29, and Deondra Bowman, 50, were arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect, two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of dog at large in connection with the incident.
Both were being held on a $10,000 secure bond Monday, the news release said.
