Two young men can be seen walking along the grassy area in the rear of two rows of townhomes. Both are dressed in jeans and long-sleeve sweatshirts, hoods pulled up over their heads.
One is carrying some kind of rifle, the other a handgun. The sun is shining brightly. Upon reaching the end of the row, they turn toward the sidewalk, raise their weapons and unleash a torrent of loud gunfire.
That’s the scene captured in a video taken by a security camera from a nearby Georgetown Village residence close to where the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
The incident occurred in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road, a residential area off Richmond Highway between River Ridge and Powell's Creek boulevards in Woodbridge.
Prince William County police released the video Tuesday morning and announced a $5,000 reward in an effort to make an arrest in the fatal shooting, which claimed the life of Brian Darnell Marshall, 21, of Woodbridge, and left another man injured.
“Detectives are releasing video from a neighboring residence capturing the suspects as they approached the victim, and two other men, between two rows of townhomes,” said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
“The victim and the two other men were standing on a sidewalk in the above area. Multiple gunshots can be heard before the suspects initially flee on foot and are then seen by witnesses getting into a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Mercedes,” Perok said in a news release.
Marshall died from his injuries, becoming the county’s ninth homicide victim of the year.
“Multiple vehicles” were also struck by gunfire during the incident, the release said.
Police are also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
