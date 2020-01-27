City of Manassas police are still looking for two suspects who shot two boys on Monday, Jan. 20, as they sat in a parked vehicle on Bragg Lane in Manassas.
The boys, whose names and ages have not been disclosed, were treated for serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a local hospital and have been released, according to Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department.
On Monday, police released a photo of one of the suspects in hopes that someone might recognize him.
The photos are blurry, but police say they show a suspect that appears to be a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the left side of the chest, according to a police news release.
The suspect also appears to be wearing a white undershirt and dark shoes with white soles, the release said.
Police responded to the area at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, after someone reported hearing gunshots, Maroney said in Jan. 22 email.
The investigation revealed two suspects confronted the boys while they were sitting inside vehicle, which was parked in the 9700 block of Bragg Lane, Maroney said.
The area is a townhome community behind the shopping center on Grant Avenue near Georgetown South.
The suspects fled the area prior to police officers’ arrival. Police have not yet said what kind of vehicle the boys were in when they were shot.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact City of Manassas police on its non-emergency line at 703-257-8000.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the Manassas/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or through the "p3 tips" app on mobile devices.
Crime Solvers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, Maroney said.
