Police are releasing photographs of a suspect in the Tuesday morning robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Manassas during which a man brandished a firearm and passed a note to a teller demanding money before he fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police were called to the Wells Fargo bank at 8118 Sudley Road in Manassas at 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in response to the robbery.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported, and at no time during the robbery were shots fired, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police spokeswoman.
The robbery suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30 and between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, Carr said in a news release.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black mask, a black fitted cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow reflective T-shirt underneath and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
