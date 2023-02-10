Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed the Truist Bank in the River Oaks area of Woodbridge on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the bank, located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd., at 10:07 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, and found that the man had passed a note to a bank teller demanding money before fleeing from the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. The suspect, who is reported to be a Black male around 40 years of age, fled toward Richmond Highway.
He is described as being between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white construction helmet, blue gloves, a gray shirt and a black face mask, Carr said in a news release.
A police K-9 unit and police helicopter searched the area for the suspect, but did not find him.
The investigation is still ongoing. Police have asked that anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
