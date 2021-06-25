You have permission to edit this article.
Police release photos in Woodbridge apartment shooting that left 9-year-old girl injured

  • Updated
suspect shots in June 17 Woodbridge apartment shooting that left 9-year-old injured

Do these people look familiar? Prince William County police have released these photos of individuals believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire outside a Woodbridge apartment complex on June 17 that resulted in a 9-year-old girl being grazed by a bullet while inside a nearby apartment.

UPDATED: Prince William County police have released pictures of five people believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire outside a Woodbridge apartment complex that resulted in a 9-year-old girl being grazed by a bullet while inside a nearby apartment.

Officers released the photos on Thursday, June 24 via Twitter.

The shooting took place a week earlier, on Thursday, June 17, at the Riverwood Apartment complex, located in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, to investigate after an initial report of shots fired.

Residents told police that gunshots were heard before two groups left the area on foot and in vehicles, according to an earlier news release.

The investigation revealed a 9-year-old girl was inside an apartment when she was stuck by a bullet while the two groups fired at each other outside. One group was near a shed on George Page Place, while the other was near a playground on Yosocomico Lane, police said.

Rescue personnel treated the 9-year-old girl at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.

Officers located an unoccupied parked car and a tree that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Multiple shell casings were located in the areas where the groups were observed. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

