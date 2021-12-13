You have permission to edit this article.
Police release photo in effort to ID suspect in Dale City sexual assault

  Updated
The Prince William County police have released this photo of a suspect in a sexual assault of a 59-year-old man in a wooded area behind a Dale City residence. 

Prince William County police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault of another man in the woods behind a Dale City residential area.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Dale City at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, after a witness told police they saw an unknown man appear to sexually assault another individual, later determined to be a 59-year-old man.

The attack took place in a wooded area behind a residence, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspect then appeared to go through the victim’s pockets before leaving the area on foot, the witness told police, Carr said in a news release.

Rescue personnel responded and determined the victim was as unconscious and transported him to an area hospital, the release said.

Police do not yet know if the suspect took any of the victim’s property. The suspect is identified as a light-skinned man who was wearing a black and white baseball-style cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front, light-colored pants and white sneakers.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Monday, Dec. 13.

Anyone with information regarding the incident listed is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to:

pwcva.gov/policetip.

