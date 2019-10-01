Virginia State Police recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested the drivers after two unrelated two police pursuits on Interstate 95 in Prince William County Sunday.
In the first incident, at 2:43 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Virginia State Police were alerted to a stolen 2019 Toyota Yaris traveling south on Interstate 95 and located the vehicle near the 158-mile marker in Prince William County, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
The trooper turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop and “the Toyota sped away in excess of 100 mph and a pursuit was initiated,” Geller said in the news release.
The vehicle exited I-95 and drove onto Va. 234 where the driver lost control a short time later in Independent Hill, police said.
“The stolen Toyota ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times,” Geller said in the news release.
The driver and three passengers ran from the scene, police said.
The driver and two of the passengers were apprehended within minutes, police said. Police searched the area with the Fairfax County police helicopter and K-9 teams from Fairfax and Prince William counties, but did not locate the third passenger, the police news release said.
The driver, identified as Kyle X. Hines, 18, of Union, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, eluding police, hit and run, abduction (for his passengers), attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving on the shoulder, reckless driving and for not having a valid driver's license.
The two male passengers - one adult and one a juvenile - were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Neither was charged in connection to the vehicle theft or pursuit, police said.
Then, at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, Virginia State Police were alerted to a Toyota sedan stolen out of Alexandria, Geller said in the news release. State police located the stolen vehicle traveling south on I-95 near the 168-mile marker in Fairfax County.
“When a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop and sped away,” Geller said in the news release.
The vehicle left I-95 at Dale Boulevard in Prince William County and eventually drove back onto I-95, heading north.
“During the course of the pursuit, the stolen vehicle rammed two state police vehicles involved in the pursuit,” Geller said in the news release. “The troopers were able to force the vehicle to a stop at the 158-mile marker in Prince William County.”
The driver, identified as Dennis I. Keels, 26, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, with grand larceny, eluding police, attempted malicious wounding of a police officer, assault on a police officer, speeding, illegal possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, resisting arrest, speeding, driving without a valid driver's license and not wearing a seat belt.
One of the male passengers was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries; the other male passenger was not injured. Neither was charged in relation to the vehicle theft or pursuit.
No state police personnel were injured in either pursuit, Geller said.
