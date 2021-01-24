generic police lights

A portion of Purcell Road in Manassas was closed Sunday night due to a single-car crash, according to Prince William County police.

The portion of the road between Khans Road and Cornwell Drive is closed as officers investigate the crash, the Prince William County Police Department said in tweet issued at 8:41 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Motorists can expect delays. Avoid the area if you can.

