A portion of Purcell Road in Manassas was closed Sunday night due to a single-car crash, according to Prince William County police.
The portion of the road between Khans Road and Cornwell Drive is closed as officers investigate the crash, the Prince William County Police Department said in tweet issued at 8:41 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.
Motorists can expect delays. Avoid the area if you can.
*TRAFFIC ALERT: #Crash | #Manassas. Officers are investigating a single vehicle crash on Purcell Rd. Purcell Rd is currently closed between Khans Rd. and Cornwell Dr. Motorists can expect delays in the area as the investigation continues. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/RwwguThVH3— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) January 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.