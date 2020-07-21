A Woodbridge man who gave private religious lessons to minors in their homes has been arrested and charged with sexual battery in connection with incidents that occurred between September 2012 and July 2014, according to police.
On Friday, July 17, officers with Prince William County Police Department’s special victims unit concluded their investigation into alleged sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred at
Woodbridge residence in June 2012, according to Officer Chad Mason, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The investigation revealed that the female victim, who was 11 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by a man who provided private, in-home, religious lessons at her home, Mason said in a news release..
During the investigation, detectives discovered that a second female victim, who was between the ages of 9 and 11 at the time of the alleged offenses, was also sexually assaulted by the same man “multiple times” as she received similar instruction between September 2012 and July 2014 at her Woodridge home, Mason said in the press release.
The incidents were reported to police in June, prompting the police investigation.
The man was “not affiliated or otherwise connected to any local religious institutions,” Mason said.
Mohommad Khalid Ghazi, 74, of Presidio Way in Woodbridge, was arrested Friday, July 17, and charged with five counts of sexual abuse charges in connection with the incident. Ghazi’s bond amount was in immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.