A 14-year-old Gainesville girl and a 17-year-old Dumfries boy were arrested in connection with two separate February incidents at Prince William County high schools, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday.
Arrest follows fight at Patriot H.S.
The most recent arrest occurred Thursday, March 12, at Patriot High School when police wrapped up an investigation into a Feb. 7 fight that occurred at 7:30 a.m. in a school stairwell.
A school resource officer’s investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old female student, was approached in the stairwell by another female student who pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and then kicked her several times, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County.
The victim reported serious injuries. On March 12, the SRO obtained a petition charging a 14-year-old Gainesville girl with malicious wounding in connection to the incident. The teen was released to family members for a May 11 court date.
Forest Park student charged with sexual battery
A 17-year-old male Forest Park student was arrested Tuesday, March 3, in connection with a Feb. 4 incident during which a student was inappropriately touched in a classroom, Carr said.
The male student was charged with sexual battery in connection with the incident. His status and court date were unavailable Thursday, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.