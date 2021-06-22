Police: Pizza restaurant thieves spotted carrying a cash register through Southbridge

Prince William County police are investigating the burglary of a Dumfries pizza place that was discovered after a Southbridge homeowner reported seeing two young men, possibly teenagers, running through the neighborhood carrying a cash register.
Officers responded to Pizza Boli, in the Southbridge Plaza, at 17197 Wayside Drive in Dumfries, at 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, after the local resident reported seeing the two people running with a cash register along Larkin Drive, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers located a broken cash register on the sidewalk and later discovered a rear door to Pizza Boli was left unsecured. As officers searched the business, they observed the cash register missing and contacted the business owner, Perok said in a news release.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage, officers noted seeing two males entering the restaurant while a third remained at the door. The suspects were not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, the release said.
Police are looking for three Black males, possibly in their teens, in connection with the incident. One is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing gloves, dark pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and a black shoulder bag.
The second was described as having a thin build and wearing a gray Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt with Calvin Klein written on the left sleeve, dark pants, a white mask and gloves. The third was seen wearing a hood and a mask.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.