Prince William County police are investigating after a person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Woodbridge early Tuesday morning.
Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a house on the 12800 block of Silvia Loop at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Fire crews located a person inside the residence and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy.
The victim’s identity will be released once it is confirmed and the next of kin is notified, police said.
The death and fire are being investigated jointly by Prince William County police detectives and the Fire Marshal’s Office, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.