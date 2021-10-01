Police: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Triangle

A 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Triangle, according to police.
Officers responded at 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to the 4300 block of Inn Street in Triangle to investigate an unconscious man lying in the roadway.
The investigation revealed that the 60-year-old male victim “was walking in a dimly lit area of the roadway, when he was struck by a maroon-colored vehicle," according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man came to rest in the eastbound travel lane, where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police. The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving, Carr said in a news release.
The man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time. The investigation continues, the release said.
