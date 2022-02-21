Police: Pedestrian struck, injured near Prince William Parkway, Smoketown Road

A woman was flown to an area hospital Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle near Prince William Parkway and Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
Police reported the incident via Twitter at about 9:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21. The victim was standing in a raised median on Smoketown Road when she was struck, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
One lane of Smoketown Road was closed for the police investigation Monday morning.
Police are advising motorists in the area to use caution, follow police directions and avoid the area if possible.
