Prince William County police are searching for the second driver who struck a pedestrian walking along Richmond Highway near Russell Road in Quantico early Monday morning.
The pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police responded to the area at 5:58 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, after “multiple callers” reported a man walking in the roadway. The man was struck by the vehicles prior to officers arriving, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian, identified only as a 36-year-old man, dead at the scene. The victim’s identification is being withheld until his family members are notified, Perok said in a news release.
A police investigation into the incident determined the man was walking in the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway near Russell Road. At some point, he continued walking north in the southbound lanes where he was stuck by the driver of a 2010 BMW 5 series traveling south on Richmond Highway. The man was then hit by a second unknown vehicle as he lay in the roadway, the news release said.
The driver of the second vehicle continued south on Richmond Highway and did not stop. It is not known if the second driver was aware they struck the man, the release said.
The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old girl from Triangle, remained on scene of the crash and was uninjured, the release said.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision on the part of the 17-year-old driver, the release said.
At the time of the crash, the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, the release said.
Investigators with Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police and are urging anyone who believes they may have been the driver of the second vehicle to come forward, the release said.
The man is the 11th pedestrian to be struck and killed on Prince William County roadways since the year began, which is the highest anual total in at least a decade, according to state records.
Prince William County lost seven pedestrians on area roadways in 2021. Prior to 2022, the highest annual total of pedestrians killed on area roadways was nine, which occurred in 2012, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
