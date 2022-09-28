A 63-year-old man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Balls Ford Road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.
The victim has not yet been identified because officials are still notifying his family. He was struck on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at about 8:02 p.m. in the area of Balls Ford Road near Coppermine Drive in Manassas, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The investigation into the incident revealed that the driver of a 2022 GMC Terrain, a 39-year-old New York woman, was heading east on Balls Ford Road, approaching Copper Mine Road, when she struck the victim. The victim was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway with traffic when he was hit, Carr said in a news release.
The driver remained on scene of the crash and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived. Rescue personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
Neither speed, alcohol nor drug use were factors in the collision. The investigation continues, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.