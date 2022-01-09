Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by an SUV in Manassas

A pedestrian has died as a result of being hit by an SUV Saturday night in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.
The victim has not yet been identified as next-of-kin are still being notified, according to Officer Adam Beard, police department spokesman.
Officers were called to the area of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas at 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, to investigate the crash, Beard said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Highlander, a 51-year-old Manassas man, was traveling southbound on Sudley Road between Donegan Drive and Sudley Manor Drive, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, the release said.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Neither speed, alcohol, nor drug use by the driver of the vehicle were factors in the collision, Beard said.
