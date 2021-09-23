Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a charter bus on Sudley Road in Manassas

A 42-year-old Manassas man died Thursday after he was struck by a charter bus while walking along Sudley Road beneath the Interstate 66 overpass, according to police.
Police officers responded to the accident at about 6:54 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. A preliminary investigation determined the man was struck by a 2016 Prevost bus while he was walking in the roadway. The man hit a concrete barrier and fell onto the roadway after he was hit, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Neither speed, alcohol, nor drug use were factors in the collision, Carr said.
The victim has not yet been identified pending the notification of his family. The driver of the bus was identified as a 57-year-old woman of Hamilton, Virginia, the release said.
