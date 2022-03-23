Southbound Interstate 95 is closed in Stafford County Wednesday morning as a result of a trash involving an overturned tractor-trailer truck that sparked a fire and left the driver with serious injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
Police were notified of the crash at 8:32 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
All 95 southbound traffic is being detoured to Exit 136/Centreport Parkway to U.S. 1 south. Travelers can re-enter 95 southbound at Route 17, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation, the release said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
