Prince William police are investigating a stabbing in the 15000 block of U.S. 29 in Gainesville this afternoon but are so far releasing few details about the incident.
Police officers are on the scene. U.S. 29 was closed briefly but has since been reopened, according to Officer Renee Carr, police department spokeswoman.
It appears the people involved in the incident are known to one another, and the injuries are not life-threatening, Carr said.
No other details are being released at this time, Carr said.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.