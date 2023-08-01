Police are investigating after offensive graffiti created with mustard and ketchup was found on the driveways of "multiple" residences in Manassas last week.
Vandals used the condiments to write derogatory terms, including racial slurs and phallic images, on driveways in the 13300 block of Gandall Court in Manassas, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The markings were reported to police on Tuesday, July 25. The residential area is located near Hoadly and Spriggs roads, off Token Valley Road.
None of the writings or images appeared to cause permanent damage or contain any threats of harm any occupants. Evidence found in the area was collected, Perok said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Prince William County police department at 703-792-7000.
