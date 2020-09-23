A 51-year-old Nokesville man is being held without bond after he allegedly fired his gun twice inside his home during an argument with an acquaintance Tuesday afternoon. Two other adults inside the home were able to leave safely about two hours after officers arrived, police said.
There were no injuries as a result of the gunshots, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers were called to the residence, located in the 14500 block of Leary Street in Nokesville, at 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to investigate a domestic incident with weapons.
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, told police she and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man brandished a knife and then a firearm toward her, Carr said in a news release.
The man kicked the victim before firing the initial bullet inside the home. Eventually, the woman fled to a neighboring home where police were contacted. Prior to police arriving at the home, the man fired another bullet inside the home, Carr said.
The police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the home. About two hours after they arrived, the man and two other adult occupants walked out of the home on their own accord. The man who fired the shots was arrested, Carr said.
Police seized one handgun in connection with the incident. Minor injuries were reported by the female victim, Carr said.
Following the investigation, Brian Erwin Rowell, 51, of Nokesville, was arrested charged with attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rowell is being held at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. His court date is pending, the release said.
This report has been updated with additional information from police, including that there were two other adult occupants inside the home with the man who was arrested; that all left the home on their own accord about two hours after police arrived; and that police seized a handgun in connection with the incident.
