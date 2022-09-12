Despite a report Monday morning that a Freedom High School student had a gun on school property, an “extensive” search of the building involving a police K9 unit had yet to find the weapon as of about 3 p.m., according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Still, police are continuing to investigate, Carr said in an interview Monday afternoon.
“We didn’t find the gun, but we have reason to believe it was there,” Carr said.
The suspected presence of a gun at Freedom High, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, was reported to police by the school resource officer at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured. It was not immediately clear Monday afternoon what led the SRO to report the suspected presence of the gun, Carr said.
The school went into a “lockdown” for a few hours as a result of the report. At about 1 p.m., Prince William County police tweeted that two juveniles had been retained for questioning, and that the school would resume “normal operations” while the investigation continued.
There's no word yet on whether either of the students questioned have been charged. Officers remained at the school as of 3 p.m., Carr said.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
