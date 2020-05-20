generic police lights

A multiple-vehicle crash has closed all of southbound U.S. 1 and part of northbound U.S. 1 Wednesday morning, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The latest report came via the police department's Twitter account at 10:35 a.m. The accident was initially reported just after 10 a.m.

It's not clear how many vehicles are involved or what happened. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area if possible and follow the direction of officers on the scene, who are diverting traffic from the area.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.