A multiple-vehicle crash has closed all of southbound U.S. 1 and part of northbound U.S. 1 Wednesday morning, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
The latest report came via the police department's Twitter account at 10:35 a.m. The accident was initially reported just after 10 a.m.
It's not clear how many vehicles are involved or what happened. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area if possible and follow the direction of officers on the scene, who are diverting traffic from the area.
UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: All of southbound and part of northbound Route 1 is closed and traffic is being diverted. Please drive carefully through this area. #TrafficAlert #PWCPD https://t.co/YhLhKvwhV5— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) May 20, 2020
