A man driving what police say was a "suspicious vehicle" almost ran over three Prince William County police officers in Manassas last Friday evening and damaged several police bicycles, according to police.
The driver, identified as Christopher Patrick Haynes, 27, of Manassas, eluded arrest and has not yet been located, according to police.
Police spokesman Officer Renee Carr said that on Friday, Aug. 14, at 11:53 p.m. officers with a police bike team “observed a suspicious vehicle in the 8200 block of Community Drive in Manassas and attempted contact with the driver.”
Carr said in email Monday that “the vehicle was suspicious because of the time of night and the fact that the vehicle was running.”
Carr said that as officers approached the vehicle, the driver “placed the vehicle into reverse almost striking an officer and hitting a police department bicycle.”
“The accused then put the vehicle in drive and drove at two additional officers from the team. The officers were able to move out of the way of the vehicle before the accused struck their two police department bicycles and fled the area,” Carr said.
Carr said responding officers located the vehicle in the area and attempted a vehicle stop. The accused then stopped the vehicle at the end of Fairmont Drive before fleeing on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the accused who was not located, Carr said.
Minor injuries were reported by an officer involved, Carr said.
Haynes is described by police as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted for three counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement officers, one count of felony hit and run, one count of felony destruction of property, and one count of reckless driving.
