A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV at U.S. 29 and Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the scene at about 5:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2006 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 29 and collided with a 2010 Toyota SUV traveling west on Heathcote Boulevard, according to a Prince William County Police Department news release about the incident.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The person has not yet been identified.
A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the SUV was not injured, the release said.
