A group motorcycling trip turned tragic Saturday afternoon after a 56-year-old Oakton woman lost control of her Harley Davidson on Joplin Road in Triangle, left the roadway and struck a tree. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.
Officers were called to the crash site, located along Joplin Road near mile marker 18 in Triangle, at about 1:32 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation determined that the motorcyclist, identified as Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, was driving her 883 Sportster motorcycle south on Joplin Road with a group of other riders when she failed to negotiate a sharp curve, traveled over the double yellow lines, left the roadway and hit a tree, Carr said in a news release.
Rescue personnel arrived on scene and took Shambeck to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the release said.
