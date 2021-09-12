Police: Motorcycle crashes into Dale City home, killing its 26-year-old driver

A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle, crashed into a parked car and then struck a Dale City home, according to police.
No one inside the home was injured. The operator of the motorcycle, who has been identified as Carlos Erasmo Lopez Castro, 26, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers responded to the crash site, a home in the 4500 block of Dale Boulevard in Dale City, at about 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, Perok said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed that Castro, who was driving a 2001 Honda CBR 600F4i, was stopped due to a red light in the left, westbound lane on Dale Boulevard at the intersection of Dale and Hillendale Road, the release said.
When the light turned green, Castro accelerated and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and collided with an unoccupied, 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that was parked in the driveway before striking the home.
The investigation into the crash continues, the release said.
