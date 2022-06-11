A 40-year-old Woodbridge man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Neabsco Mills Road Friday night, and police are searching for anyone who might have witnessed the crash.
The motorcyclist, identified as Ricky Raiseem Whittington, 40, of Woodbridge, became separated from his motorcycle when he struck the front of a 2004 Lexus RX330 SUV that was making a left turn from Neabsco Mills Road onto Smoke Court. The wreck was reported to police at 9:28 p.m. on Friday, June 10, according to Officer Ami T. Newman-Paul, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Whittington was traveling westbound on Neabsco Mills Road at “a high rate of speed” when he struck the SUV, which was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Woodbridge, Newman-Paul said in a Saturday morning news release.
Responding officers attempted CPR on Whittington until rescue personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Whittington was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated onsite by rescue personnel, the release said.
Speed appears to be a factor in the collision. Investigators with the Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police via the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
The investigation continues.
