A 20-year-old Catharpin man died Monday, Dec. 21, after his vehicle struck tractor-trailer truck on Sanders Lane, according to police.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Sanders Lane in Catharpin at 7:33 a.m. to find that a 2014 Chevy Silverado traveling north on Sanders Lane crossed over the dividing line and struck a 2018 Freightliner truck head on, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County police.
The driver of the Silverado was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. He has been identified as Brandon Christopher Kite, 20, of Catharpin, Carr said in a news release.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 34-year-old West Virginia man, was also transported to the hospital where he has since been treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. A passenger of the Freightliner, a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, reported minor injuries, Carr said.
