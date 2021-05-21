Police: Montclair shooting sends 2 men to the hospital

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in Montclair that sent two adult men to the hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
Few details have been released other than that the shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Waterway Drive, which is near the Montclair Library, and that no suspects are yet in custody, according to Prince William County police.
It's not clear exactly when the shooting took place.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
