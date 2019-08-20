Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.