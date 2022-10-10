A 13-year-old Rippon Middle School student was charged Friday with hate crime in connection with a Sept. 22 fight inside a classroom during which he allegedly made a homophobic slur toward a fellow student and then forcibly tried to remove the student’s face mask, according to Prince William County police.
A police investigation into the incident determined that a 13-year-old male student made the comment to another 13-year-old male student inside a classroom at Rippon Middle, located at 15101 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
A struggle ensued, during which the student is accused of trying to remove the victim’s mask, which was ripped during the fight. The victim was able to keep the mask in front of his face, however, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The students were separated when another student intervened and a teacher was notified, Carr said in a news release.
Following a police investigation and after consulting Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, the school resource officer charged the 13-year-old male student with assault and battery-hate bias.
The student was released to his parents. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, Carr said.
