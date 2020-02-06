A Potomac Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday in connection with allegations he shoved a student in the hallway over a confiscated cell phone, according to police.
The incident, which occurred Jan. 16, was reported to a school resource officer at Potomac Middle School, 3130 Panther Pride Drive, in Woodbridge.
The investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred in a school hallway between the teacher and a 13-year-old male student over a confiscated cell phone. The situation escalated when the student attempted to retrieve the phone from the teacher, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
During the encounter, the teacher shoved the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. The student was not injured, Carr said in a news release.
The teacher, David Schaller, 55, of Joplin Court in Stafford, was charged with assault and battery in connection with the incident.
He was released on a summons for a court hearing the release said.
