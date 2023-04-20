A teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge was being held without bond Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly meeting a female student outside of school, providing her with marijuana and sexually abusing her at his Dumfries residence, according to police.
Prince William County police concluded their investigation of the teacher, identified as Tavon D’Andre Town, 31, of Dumfries, on Wednesday, April 19. The incident was reported to have occurred on Thursday, March 30, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed that the teacher allegedly picked up the girl and drove her to his residence, located in the 1500 block of Sandpiper Bay Loop in Dumfries, where the abuse occurred. He then drove her back to the vicinity of the school and dropped her off, Carr said in a news release.
The girl is younger than 15 years old. Police did not say what time of day the abuse occurred.
Following the investigation, Town was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties, the release said.
Town was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Thursday, April 20, the release said.
Town has been placed on administrative leave, according to a message to parents from Fred Lynn Middle School Principal Inmar Romero that was obtained by the Prince William Times.
“I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation. This is not reflective of our outstanding school and our hard-working staff who are committed to our students and community,” Romero wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.