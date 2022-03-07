Police are searching for a Maryland man charged with felony child abuse and other offenses in connection with an altercation at a Manassas residence over the weekend that left an infant girl injured, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, to a residence in the 10800 block of Monocacy Way, a neighborhood near Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road. A 30-year-old woman told police that she and a male family member had been arguing when he struck her multiple times, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man took the couple’s infant girl into a separate room. When the argument resumed, the man, while still holding the infant, “struck [the woman] several more times before he fell and landed on top of the infant girl," Carr said in a news release.
The man then fled the scene before police arrived, Carr said.
Rescue personnel transported the infant to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman reported minor injuries, the release said.
Jeffrey Alexander Escobar, 33, of Fort Washington, Maryland, is wanted on charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery in connection with the incident. Escobar is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
