A 20-year-old Maryland man was arrested and held without bond Sunday after he allegedly fired a gun toward a passing motorist in Manassas. Detectives then connected him to an Oct. 19 armed robbery of a vehicle in the same area, according to police.
Officers responded to the intersection of Rokeby and Emerald drives in Manassas at 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 to investigate after the victim, a 41-year-old man, told police he was driving along Rokeby Drive when a man walking in the area turned and fired multiple rounds at his vehicle, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspect fled on foot and was later located in a residence on Rokeby Drive where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said in a news release.
Upon further investigation, police determined the suspect was also connected to an Oct. 19 car robbery during which another victim, a 33-year-old man, told police his 2020 Honda Pilot was stolen while he was cleaning it. The victim said a man brandished a firearm before demanding the keys, getting into the car and fleeing at a high rate of speed, Carr said.
No injuries were reported. Officers later located the vehicle unoccupied on Lariat Lane. Police searched the area with a K9 unit, but did not locate a suspect at that time, Carr said.
After the Nov. 29 incident, Takauri Anton White, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, grand larceny and other charges in connection with the incidents.
White was being held without bond ahead of a Jan. 11 court date.
