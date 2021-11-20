Police: Married couple in their 30s found dead in their Lake Ridge home in an apparent domestic shooting

A married couple in their 30s was found dead from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in their Lake Ridge home in what appears to be a domestic shooting, according to Prince William County police.
Officers arrived at the home, located in the 11500 block of Bertram Street, a residential area off Springwoods Drive in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge, at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, where they found the couple, Moneer Nasafi, 36, and Mariam Yusefi, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but police are not searching for a suspect. The firearm that is believed to have been involved in the incident was found at the home, Dickinson said in a news release.
“There is no threat to the community,” the release said.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.