Police: Married couple in their 30s found dead in their Lake Ridge home in an apparent domestic shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
A married couple in their 30s was found dead from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in their Lake Ridge home in what appears to be a domestic shooting, according to Prince William County police.

Officers arrived at the home, located in the 11500 block of Bertram Street, a residential area off Springwoods Drive in the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge, at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, where they found the couple, Moneer Nasafi, 36, and Mariam Yusefi, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman. 

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but police are not searching for a suspect. The firearm that is believed to have been involved in the incident was found at the home, Dickinson said in a news release.

“There is no threat to the community,” the release said. 

The investigation continues.

