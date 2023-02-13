A 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Monday by her adult son during a domestic dispute at the Regency Apartments outside Manassas. The son fled the area on foot but was arrested about two miles away within an hour after police arrived.
Darrion Hunter Wilds, 24, of 9805 Shallow Creek Loop in Manassas, was being held without bond Monday night at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
Wilds has been charged with charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of his mother, Jennifer Nicole Marshall, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers responded to the Regency Apartments, located behind the Target shopping center on Va. 28, at about 10:57 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, after a bystander reported that an adult woman was outside and appeared to be injured.
Police arrived on the scene and found Marshall alone outside the apartment and bleeding from the neck from an apparent stab wound, Perok said in a news release.
Because police could not immediately locate a suspect, Marshall was moved from the area via a portable stretcher so that police could provide first aid in a secure location until fire and rescue crews arrived. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the release said.
A nearby apartment was checked and cleared by officers as additional information regarding the suspect was obtained at the scene, Perok said.
The suspect was then identified as Marshall’s son. A witness observed Wilds walking along the train tracks near Bristow Road. Wilds did not initially acknowledge the officers, but they followed him and eventually convinced him to stop about two miles away from the apartments near the 10800 block of Bristow Road, where he was arrested.Wilds was not injured, Perok said.
Marshall is Prince William County’s third homicide victim of the year.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.