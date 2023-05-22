A 63-year-old Manassas woman was fatally shot in her home on Sunday afternoon, and her 61-year-old tenant has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to Prince William County police.
Officers arrived at a home in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road at 4:21 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, in response to a caller who reported that their landlord, identified as Joyce Francine Gould, 63, was found lying unconscious on the kitchen floor.
Police determined that Gould had been shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The investigation revealed that Gould and a tenant in the home, identified as Roger Allen Foote, Jr., 61, were involved in an argument and that Gould was fatally shot during the dispute, the release said.
The shooting took place inside the home, located in a townhome community near Ashton Avenue and Sudley Manor Drive, and did not pose a threat to the wider community, the release said.
Prince William County police detectives obtained warrants for Foote, who was located by Fairfax County police at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22. Foote was arrested without incident, Perok said.
Foote has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was being held without bond Monday morning. It is not immediately clear if Foote was being held at the Prince William or Fairfax County jail.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
