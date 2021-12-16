You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Manassas woman dies after single-vehicle wreck on a gravel roadway off Hoadly Road

  • Updated
  • 0
A 35-year-old Manassas woman was killed Thursday morning a single-vehicle crash off Hoadly Road just east of Prince William Parkway, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Hoadly Road at 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, to find that the driver of a 2003 Grand Cherokee, later identified as Emily Kathryn Fleming, 35, of Manassas, had apparently lost control of the vehicle while traveling along a private gravel roadway off Hoadly Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.

The police investigation found that the vehicle suddenly accelerated before leaving the roadway, traveling through a field and striking multiple fences. The vehicle then struck a small culvert and overturned, Perok said in a news release.

Only Fleming was in the vehicle when the crash occurred. She was flown to an area hospital where she dies as a result of her injuries, the release said.

