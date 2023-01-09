A Manassas woman died Sunday after her Honda CRV ran off Kahns Road, traveled down a ravine and up another embankment and eventually came to rest in a ditch along Dark Forest Drive in Manassas, according to police.
Officers and rescue personnel responded to the crash at about 4:32 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They arrived to find the driver, identified as Linda Marie Killian, 61, of Manassas, being assisted by a bystander who administered CPR before she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Killian died later Sunday evening, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Investigators with Prince William County Police Department’s crash unit are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police, Perok said in a news release.
There were no other injuries nor damage reported as a result of the crash. The incident remains under investigation, the release said.
