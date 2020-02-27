A Manassas woman was arrested Wednesday after she appeared to be intoxicated while picking her child up from school, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the Old Centreville Garden Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Prince Cole Court in Manassas, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, to investigate a report of child neglect.
The investigation determined the woman in question was under the influence of alcohol when she picked up her 7-year-old from school, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The child was unharmed and turned over to a family member, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Viviana Alexandra Solorzano Rivas, 25, of Manassas, was charged with child neglect and driving under the influence in connection with the incident, the release said.
Solorzano Rivas was being held on a $1,000 secured bond Thursday ahead of an April 14 court date, the release said.
