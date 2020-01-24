A teen girl has been charged in connection with threats of violence to Osbourn Park High School made via social media back in October, according to police.
On Thursday, a school resource officer concluded an investigation into the threat, which was reported to have occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The officer identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible, Carr said in a news release.
A 14-year-old Manassas girl was charged Thursday, Jan. 23 with threats to commit harm to persons on school property in connection with the incident.
The girl is not being identified because she is a juvenile. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, the release said.
