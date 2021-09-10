Police: Manassas shooting leaves man with life-threatening gunshot wounds

A man was shot and flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after a shooting in Manassas, according to police.
Police have one suspect in custody in connection with the shooting, which occurred in the 10600 block of Blendia Lane, according to a Prince William County police Facebook post.
Police have so far released few details about the incident except to say there is no active threat to the public.
It’s not clear when the shooting occurred or what prompted it. The area is between Sudley Road and Ashton Avenue near Manassas Presbyterian Church.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
